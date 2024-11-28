Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- English poet William Blake in 1757-- Architect Henry Bacon, designer of the Lincoln Memorial, in 1866-- Motown Records founder\/Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Berry Gordy in 1929 (age 95)-- Oscar winner\/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer\/composer Randy Newman in 1943 (age 81)-- Bandleader Paul Shaffer in 1949 (age 75)-- Actor Ed Harris in 1950 (age 74)-- Astronaut Barbara Morgan in 1951 (age 73)-- Actor S. Epatha Merkerson in 1952 (age 72)-- Actor Judd Nelson in 1959 (age 65)-- Fashion designer John Galliano in 1960 (age 64)-- Movie director Alfonso Cuaron in 1961 (age 63)-- Comedian\/TV host Jon Stewart in 1962 (age 62)-- Model Anna Nicole Smith in 1967-- TV personality\/author Richard Osman in 1970 (age 54)-- Actor Aimee Garcia in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor Alan Ritchson in 1982 (age 42)-- Rapper\/actor Trey Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, in 1984 (age 40)-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 1984 (age 40)-- Actor Karen Gillan in 1987 (age 37)-- Actor Joe Cole in 1988 (age 36)-- Actor Bryshere Gray in 1993 (age 31)-- Auto racer Chase Elliott in 1995 (age 29)-- Actor Lee Rodriguez in 1999 (age 25)