Thousands of spectators were seen bundled up in winter gear and rain ponchos.
Highlights of the event, which is also streaming on Peacock, will also include performances by high school and college marching bands, as well as music and theater stars like Idina Mezel, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Billy Porter, Loud Luxury, T-Pain, Ariana Madix, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Dan + Shay, Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, The Temptations and Charli D'Amelio.
The Radio City Rockettes are also slated to dance during the holiday tradition.
The parade ends at noon when Santa Claus arrives on his sleigh, officially kicking off the Christmas season.
