Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli will direct and perform Grace from the World, a live concert from Vatican City to commemorate the World Meeting on Human Fraternity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The performances will take place Sept. 13 in St. Peter's Square and broadcast live on Disney+, Hulu and ABC News Live, a press release states.

"Let us shine a spotlight on humanity with music from the very heart of Christianity and the most important spiritual square, reaching the entire world with a single message of brotherhood and peace," Bocelli said in a statement.

Williams will perform with the Voices of Fire Gospel Choir, with Bocelli to also take the stage. Other performers include Karol G, John Legend, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll and Angelique Kidjo.

The event will include a drone and light show inspired by the Sistine Chapel, along with commentary from world leaders, the official synopsis states.

"Designed as a moment of global unity, the event will bring together music, reflection and visual storytelling in a singular live experience," the description states.