South Korean boy band BTS will re-release four concert films in theaters beginning Sept. 24 and playing through Oct. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trafalgar Releasing and Hybe shared a trailer promoting BTS Movie Weeks on Wednesday.

"Army you ready?" the screen reads as the preview begins. "Army" refers to the K-pop group's fan base.

"After all this time, we relive our most beautiful and brightest moments," the captions continue. "The roar of the crowd, the heat of the night, the heart pounding thrill, the unforgettable moments we shared, now come to life on the big screen, remastered in 4K."

The films screening in theaters include BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour the Final, BTS 2019 World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' London and BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo.

Tickets are on sale now.

BTS consists of members Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.