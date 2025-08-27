Drag Race Down Under vs The World is set to arrive on WOW Presents Plus, the network announced Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show, hosted by Michelle Visage , will feature Rhys Nicholson and Lazy Susan as judges, and follows Drag Race UK vs The World and Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World.

"Drag Race Down Under vs The World will see fan favorites from Drag Race Down Under go head-to-head with sickening queens from around the world -- all vying for the ultimate crown," an official synopsis reads.

An official release date has not yet been announced.

"After four incredible seasons of Drag Race Down Under, we're delighted to bring back our Aussie drag fan-favorites and unleash them onto the world stage," said Nine Entertainment executive Michael Healy in a statement.