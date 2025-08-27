Netflix is teasing Mantis, a spinoff movie of the action crime thriller film Kill Boksoon.

The preview released Wednesday names the rules for assassins who wish to rank first among their fellow killers.

"First, you must not kill minors," a voice says in the 55-second teaser. "Second, you will only take on offers sanctioned by your company. Third, you must always attempt offers sanctioned by your company."

The film follows Han-ul (Yim Si-wan), better known as Mantis, who is back from vacation and ready to beat out the other assassins.

"The secret society of contract killers falls into chaos, unleashing a new breed of assassins. With old rules in ruins, who dares claim the shadows?" a logline reads.

The film also stars Park Gyu-young and Jo Woo-jin, and arrives on the streamer Sept. 26.