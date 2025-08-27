Netflix is previewing Season 3 of survival thriller series Alice in Borderland ahead of its Sept. 25 arrival on the streamer.

The preview released Wednesday shows Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) returning to the perilous Borderland to save his beloved Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), whom he married following the events of the sophomore season.

"I don't care if I die, if there's a chance to save Usagi," Arisu says in the trailer.

The show takes its inspiration from the Haro Asos graphic novels, which follow players as they participate in life-or-death games.

"Since Arisu and Usagi are split into separate teams, I found it interesting to see the different atmospheres and character dynamics within each group," Yamazaki said in a statement. "Over the seasons, the characters have become so beloved by fans, and I think that's why the audience can really empathize with them during the life-or-death moments."

Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, Katsuya Maiguma, Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ileuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, Yuga Mikawa, Joey Iwanaga, Akana Ikeda and Kento Kaku also star.