Magnolia Pictures released a teaser for The Carpenter's Son on Wednesday. The film is scheduled for release this fall.

In the trailer, a long-haired, bearded Cage prays in the sunlight, while FKA twigs prays surrounded by other people in robes.

Deadline reported in May that The Carpenter's Son is a film about Jesus Christ's childhood. Cage plays the Carpenter, FKA twigs is credited as Mother, and Noah Jupe as The Boy.

At the end of the 20-second clip, quick cuts flash of a body shrouded in white. The clip ends with a face awakening within the white cloth.

Lotfy Nathan wrote, directed and also stars. The film is inspired by the Infancy Gospel of Thomas and is Nathan's third feature as writer/director.