Charlie Hunnam is set to portray "the blueprint for modern horror," serial killer Ed Gein, in the third chapter of the Monster anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story streams on Netflix beginning Oct. 3.

Netflix released first-look posters of Hunnam in his new role Wednesday.

The first shows Hunnam's Gein apparently screaming as he wields a chainsaw, while another shows him peeling a mask from his face. The third shows him with his head in a woman's lap.

"In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm -- hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare," an official synopsis reads.

Gein's horrific acts of violence inspired such films as the 1960 classic Psycho and the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs, Netflix said.

In addition to Hunnam, Season 3 also stars Suzanna Son, Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Joey Pollari, Tyler Jacob Moore, Charlie Hall, Will Brill, Mimi Kennedy, Robin Weigert and Lesley Manville.