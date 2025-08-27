Shout! Studios, a Radial Entertainment Company, released the trailer for Deathstalker on Wednesday. The film opens Oct. 10 in theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Bernhardt plays the warrior named Deathstalker. Footage in the trailer emphasizes his bloody kills and decapitations.

Slash executive produces and performs some music for the film, along with Bear McCreary and Blitz//Berlin. Steven Kostanski wrote and directed.

Co-stars Christina Orjalo, Paul Lazenby, Nicholas Rice and Nina Bergman are also seen in the trailer, while Patton Oswalt voices a wizard.

Shout! released the poster two weeks ago. The film is a reimagining of the 1983 sword and sorcery film which spawned three sequels.