Domhnall Gleeson helms a fake office meeting in a sneak peek of The Paper.

The series, which takes place in the same universe as The Office, stars Gleeson as Ned Sampson, a man tasked with reviving an Ohio newspaper as its new editor-in-chief.

In the teaser released Wednesday, Gleeson coaches his staff on how to respond to him in the meeting as suited men outside the glass-paneled conference room look on.

"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series The Office find a new subject when they discover a historic midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it," an official synopsis reads.

Viewers get a glimpse of Oscar Nunez, who portrayed Oscar in The Office, in Wednesday's preview.

The series will also star Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key.