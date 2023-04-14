Disney+ is teasing the new film Peter Pan & Wendy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a featurette for the film Friday featuring writer and director David Lowery and cast members Jude Law , Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson and Yara Shahidi

Peter Pan & Wendy is a live-action remake of the 1953 animated Disney film Peter Pan, based on the J.M. Barrie play of the same name.

The new movie centers on Wendy Darling (Anderson), a young girl who meets Peter Pan (Molony) and travels with him to Neverland. Law plays Peter's nemesis Captain Hook.

In the featurette, the cast and crew discuss the legacy of Peter Pan and how the remake tells the story through Wendy's eyes.

"This tale has had such impact on people's imagination," Law says.

"I really wanted to investigate a new way of looking at the story," Lowery adds.

The movie will feature "action on a huge scale" and explore the origin of the feud between Peter and Captain Hook.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I love how deliciously evil this Captain Hook is. And to watch Jude go toe to toe with Peter," Lowery says.

"This iteration looks at why this feud between the two of them started," Law adds.

Peter Pan & Wendy premieres April 28 on Disney+. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film on Monday.