MGM released a new clip from the upcoming film Guy Ritchie's The Covenant on Friday. The film opens in theaters April 21.

The film follow's Kinley's efforts to to bring his Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) and Ahmed's family to America. Ahmed saved Kinley's life in Afghanistan so Kinley feels indebted to him, even though the military asks him to let it go.

In the clip, Kinley explains why he can't.

"That is not how this debt works," Kinley says. "It demands a result, not an appeasement. There is a hook in me, one that you cannot see, but it is there."

Anthony Starr, Bobby Schofield and Emily Beecham also star.

Early screenings begin April 16 at over 100 theaters.