Well Go USA released the trailer for Young Ip Man on Friday. The movie premieres on the HI-YAH! Streaming service April 28 and comes to Blu-ray and DVD May 16.

Zhao Wenhao plays Ip, the real-life grandmaster and teacher of Wing Chun martial arts. Ip was Bruce Lee's teacher and played in four historical fiction films by Donnie Yen. Many other actors played Ip in different movies, too.

The fictional plot of Young Ip Man has kidnappers take over Ip's school. Ip takes them on himself like John McClane did in Die Hard. The trailer shows Ip taking on attackers wearing his school uniform.

Zhao made his debut in the 2010 film Sacrifice, followed by films like White Vengeance, Lost and Love, Once Upon a Time and the TV series And the Winner Is Love and The Blood of Youth.

Li Liming directs. Mou Fengbin, Li Haoxuan, Shao Xia, Shi Yuqing, Tong Xiaohu, and Xi Erzhati also star.

Hi-YAH! specializes in Asian cinema and martial arts. Hi-YAH! also featured the streaming premiere of Marko Zaror's latest, Fist of the Condor.

Young Ip Man has a running time of 79 minutes.