Dinklage, 55, is perhaps best known for starring in HBO's Game of Thrones. His portrayal of Tyrion Lannister earned him four Emmys and a Golden Globe.
In Dexter: Resurrection, he will portray the wealthy investor Leon.
"To the world, Leon is a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue," an official synopsis reads.
Thurman's character, Charley, will helm security for Leon, while Hall will once again play Dexter.
Resurrection, a sequel to Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, will also star James Remar, David Mayas and Jack Alcott. The series will first premiere on Paramount+ for subscribers who also have a Showtime subscription.
A specific release date has not yet been shared, but a press release says that the show will make its debut in summer.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.