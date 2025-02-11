Peter Dinklage will star in Dexter: Resurrection alongside Michael C. Hall and Uma Thurman.

Dinklage, 55, is perhaps best known for starring in HBO's Game of Thrones. His portrayal of Tyrion Lannister earned him four Emmys and a Golden Globe.

In Dexter: Resurrection, he will portray the wealthy investor Leon.

"To the world, Leon is a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue," an official synopsis reads.

Thurman's character, Charley, will helm security for Leon, while Hall will once again play Dexter.

Resurrection, a sequel to Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, will also star James Remar, David Mayas and Jack Alcott. The series will first premiere on Paramount+ for subscribers who also have a Showtime subscription.

A specific release date has not yet been shared, but a press release says that the show will make its debut in summer.