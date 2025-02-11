Searchlight Pictures announced the home video release of A Complete Unknown on Tuesday. The film will be available on digital video-on-demand February 25 and DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD April 1.The Bob Dylan biopic opened Christmas Day in theaters. Timothee Chalamet plays Dylan and performs the singing, guitar and harmonica.Monica Barbaro plays Joan Baez, a folk singer with whom Dylan performed and was romantic. Edward Norton plays Pete Seeger, Dylan's folk mentor.Chalamet and Norton said at a press conference that making the movie brought them no closer to understanding the enigmatic Dylan. James Mangold co-wrote and directed the film.A Complete Unknown is nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director and the performances of Chalamet, Barbaro and Norton.