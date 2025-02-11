Searchlight Pictures announced the home video release of A Complete Unknown on Tuesday. The film will be available on digital video-on-demand February 25 and DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bob Dylan biopic opened Christmas Day in theaters. Timothee Chalamet plays Dylan and performs the singing, guitar and harmonica.

Monica Barbaro plays Joan Baez, a folk singer with whom Dylan performed and was romantic. Edward Norton plays Pete Seeger, Dylan's folk mentor.

Chalamet and Norton said at a press conference that making the movie brought them no closer to understanding the enigmatic Dylan. James Mangold co-wrote and directed the film.

A Complete Unknown is nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director and the performances of Chalamet, Barbaro and Norton.