Wes Anderson and Focus Features are reuniting to distribute his upcoming film The Phoenician Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson, 55, whose film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar won an Oscar in 2024, penned his newest screenplay alongside Roman Coppola.

The pair previously worked together on Asteroid City (2023) and Moonrise Kingdom (2012).

Focus Features distributed both films.

The Phoenician Scheme stars Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Benedict Cumberbatch, Deadline reports.

Although a specific plot has not yet been shared, the outlet says that the movie follows a family-owned business.

The Phoenician Scheme will open in select theaters May 30, with a wide release to follow June 6. Universal Pictures will handle global distribution.