Saturday Night Live alum and Bupkis star Pete Davidson has canceled the stand-up comedy shows he had scheduled through early 2024.

New York's Beacon Theatre posted on its website that the shows for Friday and Saturday had been scrapped.

Davidson, 30, also dropped out of appearances slated for Tuesday through Jan. 4 in Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Wisconsin, according to TMZ.

No reason more specific than "unforeseen circumstances" was given for the development.

Davidson, who has entered rehab several times as he battled physical and mental health issues in the past, has not publicly commented on this recent string of cancellations.

He returned to guest host SNL in October for the first time since he left the sketch-comedy series after an eight-season run in 2022.