Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and rock star Travis Barker have shared on Instagram the first photos of their infant son Rocky.

The couple posted numerous candid snapshots of them snuggling their first child together on Friday.

The child's birth was first reported in November, but the couple did not confirm it or disclose his specific birth date.

Kardashian, 44, underwent emergency fetal surgery two months earlier, prompting Barker, 47, to temporarily leave his concert tour to be by his side.

Kardashian announced she was pregnant by holding up a sign at one of Barker's shows in June.

The couple married last year.

Kardashian is also the mother of Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick.

Barker is the father of son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.