The early aughts drama, Las Vegas, is set to start streaming for the first time on Peacock Friday.

Deadline and TVLine reported that all five seasons of the James Caan Josh Duhamel fan favorite will be available.

Gary Scott Thompson created the show that followed an elite surveillance team as it maintained security at a successful casino.

The ensemble also included Marsha Thomason, Molly Simms, Vanessa Marcil, Nikki Cox and James Lesure.