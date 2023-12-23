Rapper Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's 1989 (Taylor's Version), followed by Drake's For All the Dogs at No. 3, Tate McRae's Think Later at No. 4 and Michael Buble 's Christmas at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 6, Swift's Midnights at No. 7, SZA's SOS at No. 8, Swift's Lover at No. 9 and Swift's Folklore at No. 10.