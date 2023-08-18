Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new show Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser and December premiere date for the fantasy series Friday.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the Rick Riordan book series. The show follows Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old modern demigod who is just coming to terms with his newfound powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

"With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it restore order to Olympus," an official synopsis reads.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Virginia Kull, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Glynn Turman and late actor Lance Reddick appear as guest stars.

Riordan worked with Percy Jackson showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz on the Disney+ adaptation. Riordan's books were previously adapted as the films Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Sea of Monsters (2013), starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario

Riordan announced the Percy Jackson series in January 2022. The author will release a new book in the series, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods, in September.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 20 on Disney+.