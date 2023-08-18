Celebrity couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have released a cover of The Judds song "Love is Alive."

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefani, 53, and Shelton, 47, recorded the song for a new tribute album to The Judds, a music duo composed of mother-daughter pair Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd Naomi Judd died at age 76 in April 2022.

"Thrilled to be part of this tribute album with @gwenstefani," Shelton wrote on Instagram. "@thejuddsofficial are one of the greatest country acts of our lifetime and 80's country music is my favorite decade... I've been singing these songs for as long as I can remember."

"I have always admired The Judds and I am so thrilled to be part of this album," Stefani added in a press release. "'Love is Alive' is an iconic track and performing the song with Blake is a perfect way to honor their timeless discography."

Wynonna Judd announced the album, A Tribute to The Judds, last week.

"To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs is so special. These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come," Wynonna Judd said.

A Tribute to the Judds is scheduled for release Oct. 27.