Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, a new documentary about singer and rapper Lil Nas X, will have its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Sony Music and TIFF announced in a press release Friday that the film will screen Sept. 9 at Roy Thomson Hall.

Long Live Montero is directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and Zac Manuel. The documentary explores Lil Nas X's first-ever concert tour of the same name, which kicked off in September 2022 and concluded in March.

The film "captures one of today's most provocative pop stars at a transformational point in his life, both on and off stage," as he navigates "identity, family, expectations and acceptance, while reflecting on his place within the legacy of Black, queer performers," according to an official synopsis.

"Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity," TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement. "In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film's captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year."

Lil Nas X is known for the singles "Old Town Road," "Panini," "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Industry Baby." He released his debut studio album, Montero, in September 2021.

The Toronto International Film Festival will run Sept. 7 through 17. Hayao Miyazaki's new animated feature The Boy and the Heron will open the festival.