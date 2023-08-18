Bravo announced the lineup of talent attending BravoCon. BravoCon takes place Nov. 3 - 5 at Caesar's Forum in Las Vegas.

Over 160 stars of Bravo's reality TV series will attend. These include cast members from Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules and the Real Housewives franchise, plus Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen

From Below Deck, Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Captain Sandy Yawn, Kate Chastain, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Fraser Olender and Aesha Scott are confirmed.

Vanderpump stars Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and Lisa Vanderpump are confirmed.

Cast members from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Dubai, Miami, New Jersey, New York City, Orange County, Potomac, Salt Lake City and Ultimate Girls Trip will attend.

Significant others of those Housewives Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Nate Cabral, Frank Catania, Paulie Connell, John Fuda, Joe Gorga and Louie Ruelas will also attend.

Additionally, Shahs of Sunset stars Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Mercedes "MJ" Javid will attend. Family Karma's Amrit Kapai, Brian Benni and Vishal Parvani are also confirmed.

Married to Medicine's Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore are on the list. Million Dollar Listing's Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor are too.

Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose and Jarrett "JT" Thomas will attend. So will Southern Hospitality's Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly and Maddi Reese.

Finally, the Summer's House cast, including that of the Martha's Vineyard spinoff, have also confirmed. They include Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Chris Leoni, Kory Keefer, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster and Preston Mitchum.

At BravoCon, talent will speak at panels and attend photo ops with fans. Bravo will confirm additional names before November.