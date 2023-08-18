'Below Deck,' 'Vandepump,' 'Real Housewives' stars confirmed for BravoCon
UPI News Service, 08/18/2023
Bravo announced the lineup of talent attending BravoCon. BravoCon takes place Nov. 3 - 5 at Caesar's Forum in Las Vegas.
Over 160 stars of Bravo's reality TV series will attend. These include cast members from Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules and the Real Housewives franchise, plus Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.
From Below Deck, Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Captain Sandy Yawn, Kate Chastain, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Fraser Olender and Aesha Scott are confirmed.
Vanderpump stars Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and Lisa Vanderpump are confirmed.
Cast members from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Dubai, Miami, New Jersey, New York City, Orange County, Potomac, Salt Lake City and Ultimate Girls Trip will attend.
Those Housewives include Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury, Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Vicki Gunvalson, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan.
Significant others of those Housewives Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Nate Cabral, Frank Catania, Paulie Connell, John Fuda, Joe Gorga and Louie Ruelas will also attend.
Additionally, Shahs of Sunset stars Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Mercedes "MJ" Javid will attend. Family Karma's Amrit Kapai, Brian Benni and Vishal Parvani are also confirmed.
Married to Medicine's Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore are on the list. Million Dollar Listing's Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor are too.
Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose and Jarrett "JT" Thomas will attend. So will Southern Hospitality's Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly and Maddi Reese.
Finally, the Summer's House cast, including that of the Martha's Vineyard spinoff, have also confirmed. They include Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Chris Leoni, Kory Keefer, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster and Preston Mitchum.
At BravoCon, talent will speak at panels and attend photo ops with fans. Bravo will confirm additional names before November.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.