'Love at First Sight' teaser: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy bond on flight
UPI News Service, 08/18/2023
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Love at First Sight.
The streaming service shared a first-look teaser Friday featuring over 2 minutes of footage from the romance film.
Love at First Sight is based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight. Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy play Hadley and Oliver, two young people who meet by chance at an airport and form an instant connection.
The teaser shows Hadley (Richardson) and Oliver (Hardy) bond on their flight as Oliver helps distract Hadley from her fear of flying.
"A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?" an official synopsis reads.
