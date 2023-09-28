Morgan Wallen leads the nominees with 11 nominations, including People's Artist of 2023. The singer will compete in the category with Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Old Dominion and Zach Bryan.
Luke Combs and Hardy follow with nine nominations each, while Jelly Roll is up for eight awards. Lainey Wilson has seven nominations, while Zach Bryan and Kane Brown have six nominations each.
Toby Keith will receive the Country Icon Award, while Wynonna Judd will be honored with the Country Champion Award.
