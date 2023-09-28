The Leprechaun movies are coming to Hulu in honor of the horror franchise's 30th anniversary.

Hulu said in a press release Thursday that all eight of the Leprechaun films will begin streaming Oct. 1.

The original Leprechaun opened in theaters in January 1993 and became a cult film. The movie is written and directed by Mark Jones and features Jennifer Aniston in her film debut.

The Leprechaun franchise follows a murderous and vengeful leprechaun, played by Warwick Davis in Leprechaun and its sequels Leprechaun 2 (1994), Leprechaun 3 (1995), Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997), Leprechaun in the Hood (2000) and Leprechaun: Back 2 the Hood (2003).

Dylan Postl and Linden Porco took over the role in the reboot films Leprechaun: Origins (2014) and Leprechaun Returns (2018), respectively.

In other streaming news, Paramount+ launched its Peak Screaming collection of horror movies, series and episodes last week ahead of Halloween.