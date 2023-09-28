7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston is going to be a mom.

The television personality, 21, is expecting her first child with her partner, Brice Bolden.

Johnston and Bolden shared the news Thursday alongside TLC, which airs 7 Little Johnstons.

"Congratulations to Liz and Brice who are welcoming the newest addition to their family this fall!" TLC captioned a photo of Johnston and Bolden holding a sonogram.

Johnston and Bolden also confirmed the news to People, saying, "Welcoming our newest addition this fall, we couldn't be more excited for Baby Bolden to arrive!"

The couple have been together since 2019.

7 Little Johnstons premiered on TLC in 2015. The series follows Trent and Amber Johnston and their five children, Liz, Jonah, Anna, Alex and Emma, all of whom have dwarfism. The family lives in rural Georgia.

Season 13 concluded in June.