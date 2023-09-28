Ink Master will return for a new season in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ announced in a press release Thursday that Season 15 of the tattoo reality competition series will premiere Nov. 1.

Ink Master originally premiered on Spike in 2012 with Dave Navarro as host and moved to Paramount Network in 2018. The show was revived by Paramount+ in 2022 with Joel Madden as host.

Madden returns to host Season 15, with DJ Tambe to join returning judges Ryan Ashley and Nikko Hurtado.

In the new season, 15 artists enter the shop "to battle in the ultimate tattoo competition, where they will compete in grueling Flash Challenges and epic Elimination Tattoos in hopes of walking away with $250,000 and the title of 'Ink Master,'" according to an official description.

Ink Master is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Truly Original, with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter as executive producers.

Season 15 will have a three-episode premiere, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.