South Korean singer D.O. is taking fans behind the scenes of his "Somebody" music video.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released a video Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the "Somebody" video.

The "Somebody" music video shows D.O. work as a cameraman on set, where he falls for one of the actresses, played by Lee Jae-in.

"To create a perfect movie for the song, I'm doing my best. I would love your attention and interest," D.O. says in a message to fans.

"I'm very awkward with Jae-in because this is our first time, but I'm trying hard to warm up," he adds. "I'll try my best to follow along."

D.O. released the "Somebody" music video alongside his solo EP Expectation earlier this month.

Expectation also features the songs "Lost," "The View," "Ordinary Days," "Wonder" and "I Do." The album is D.O.'s second solo EP after Empathy (2021).

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun. The group released a new album, Exist, in July.