New series Hazbin Hotel is coming to Prime Video in 2024.

Amazon announced in a press release Thursday that it gave a two-season order to the adult animated musical comedy from Vivienne Medrano, A24 and Fox Entertainment's Bento Box Entertainment.

Hazbin Hotel is based on the animated pilot Medrano released on YouTube in 2019, which quickly gained over 89 million views and a worldwide fan base.

The series follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, "as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom."

"After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be 'checking out' into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film-star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the 'Radio Demon' reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality," an official synopsis reads.

The first season will consist of eight episodes and will premiere on Prime Video in January 2024.

Medrano directed all episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Joel Kuwahara, Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Scott Greenberg. The show is produced by A24 and Bento Box.