Apple Original Films is giving a glimpse of the new movie Argylle.

The studio shared a trailer for the spy comedy Thursday featuring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard

Argylle is written by Jason Fuchs and directed by Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman). The film follows Elly Conway (Howard), "the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie."

"When the plots of Elly's fictional books -- which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate -- begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past," an official synopsis reads.

"Accompanied by Aiden (Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur."

The trailer shows Cavill and Lipa's characters dance together in what appears to be a scene from one of Elly's books.

Argylle opens in theaters Feb. 2, 2024.

Cavill is known for playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe and Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher, while Howard portrayed Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World films.