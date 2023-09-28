America's Got Talent named a new winner Wednesday during the Season 18 finale.

Italian dog trainer Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane were crowned champions, winning the show's $1 million grand prize and a chance to join the America's Got Talent Presents Superstars Live stage show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Throughout the season, Adrian and Hurricane won over audiences with routines that told engaging and comedic stories, punctuated by Hurricane's skills and hilarious timing.

The pair performed to Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" in the finals.

"We did it! HURRICANE & me we are the Winners so incredible," Stoica wrote on Instagram. "Thanks you all for your love and support Thanks @agt @nbc #hurricanethedog #agt."

American magician Anna DeGuzman was the runner-up in Season 18, while French dance group Murmuration came in third place.

Cat Cora, Diane Warren, Jason Derulo, Jon Batiste, Leona Lewis, Season 17 winners the Mayyas and Thirty Seconds to Mars joined judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews in the finale.

Season 19 will premiere in summer 2024 on NBC.