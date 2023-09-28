Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright is a new mom.

The 32-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child, son Elio Ocean, with her husband, Andrew Lococo.

Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, shared news of Elio's birth Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy.

"Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo born at home on Tuesday 19th September. We're all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun!"

"So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding," she added. "Birth is the wildest experience!"

Wright's Harry Potter co-stars Evanna Lynch and Scarlett Hefner were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments. Lynch pointed out that Elio shares a birthday with the Harry Potter character Hermione Granger, played by Emma Watson in the films.

"Awwww congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!! Welcome to Earth, Elio Ocean!!! ps. Hermione's birthday twin, I'm sure you've been told!!" Lynch, who portrayed Luna Lovegood, wrote.

"Congratulations!! Welcome Elio, he's beautiful," Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson, said.

Wright and Lococo married in March 2022 and announced in April that they were expecting their first child.

"We're having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can't wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents," Wright said at the time.

Wright joined her Harry Potter co-stars for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special in 2022.

News broke Thursday that Michael Gambon, an actor who played Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies, has died at age 82.