DC Studios co-head and filmmaker James Gunn has announced that filming has wrapped on the live-action series, Peacemaker.

"And that is a WRAP on #Peacemaker season 2, including our last remaining actors Steve Agee, Tim Meadows , Sol Rodriguez & Brandon Stanley (& our DP Sam McCurdy pictured here moments after the last shot,)" Gunn wrote on X Monday.

"Thanks to our entire cast & crew who made this a wonderful experience. My relief to have a break from shooting after ten months straight is countered by how much I'll miss all of you!"

No Season 2 debut date has been announced yet.

The Suicide Squad spinoff stars John Cena as the titular government assassin in the live-action show, which premiered on Max in 2022.

Frank Grillo has joined the cast for Season 2. He will play Rick Flag Sr., the character he will soon be heard voicing in the Max animated series, Creature Commandos.