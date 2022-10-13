The Pawn Stars spinoff series, Pawn Stars Do America, is slated to premiere on the History Channel Nov. 9.

Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell -- proprietors of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas -- will take their show on the road to eight U.S. cities in search of valuable, historical and collectible objects.

More than 600 episodes of Pawn Stars have aired since 2009.

The show is taped at the Harrison family's store in Vegas.

Pawn Stars Do America is the first time the show has been filmed in other locations.

"The 'Pawn Stars' are known to determine what's real and what's fake, as they reveal the often-surprising answer to the questions on everyone's mind, 'What's the story behind it?' and 'What's it worth?'" History Channel said in a press release Wedensday.

"Pawn Stars Do America crisscrosses the country to film in the following locations: Austin, TX; Denver, CO; Savannah, GA; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; Valley Forge, PA; Washington, D.C.; and Winston-Salem, NC. A few of the extraordinary items featured on the show include a handwritten letter from George Washington, an American Revolution bronze cannon field gun, a shield of Henry II of France, a Yousuf Karsh signed photo of Ernest Hemingway and much more."