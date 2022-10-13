TNT has announced it acquired The Lazarus Project and plans to air the British action-thriller in early 2023.

Starring Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra Tom Burke , Caroline Quentin, Rudi Dharmalingam and Charly Clive, the eight-hour drama follows George, "the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project -- a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction," a synopsis said.

This will be the first new scripted project to appear on the American cable network since the April 2022 merger of Discovery and TNT's parent company WarnerMedia.

"We have a robust slate of exciting new projects in development to give the large, engaged TNT audience a reason to tune in night after night," Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of US Networks Group for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Acquiring the U.S. rights to The Lazarus Project, a series that already has a strong following in the United Kingdom, gave us a runway to reset TNT's scripted and unscripted development filters and quickly deliver fresh content for fans of big, scripted drama."