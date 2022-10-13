Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has announced on Instagram the death of his father Henry Witherspoon at the age of 73.

ADVERTISEMENT

"RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it...Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten....Give mom a hug for me....y'all did good man. Thank you for everything....I'm a better father because of you We will all make you proud...." Hart captioned Wednesday's gallery of fun family photos featuring Witherspoon.

Hart did not specify the cause of his father's death.

The entertainer spoke candidly to People in 2018 about how he had forgiven his Witherspoon for being absent for much of his childhood due to drug addiction and stints in jail.

"Regardless of my upbringing and the way I was raised and how often he was in my life, he's my dad...I have a positive outlook on life regardless and I'm going to love you because you're my father," Hart said at the time.

The star's mother Nancy died of ovarian cancer in 2007.