IFC Films has announced plans to release Life Upside Down, a romantic comedy starring Bob Odenkirk, in theaters and on video-on-demand platforms on Jan. 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie, which is about three couples stuck in their respective Los Angeles homes during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, will subsequently stream on AMC+ in April.

Odenkirk starred in AMC's Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul for six seasons.

Co-starring Radha Mitchell and Danny Huston, Life Upside Down was written and directed by Cecilia Miniucchi.

"Cecilia has brought warmth and empathy to this universal story of love and growth in isolation that we can all relate to," Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, said in a statement Wednesday.

"And we are so excited to welcome the incredibly gifted Bob Odenkirk to the IFC Films family and bring this film next year to the AMC+ subscribers who already know him so well from Better Call Saul and are anxiously awaiting his next series, Straight Man."

Life Upside Down had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last month.