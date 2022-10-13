Trevor Noah's last episode as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central is set to air on Dec. 8.

Noah announced last month that he was departing the faux news show after seven years to focus on other projects, specifically his stand-up comedy act.

But he did not indicate exactly when he was leaving until Wednesday's announcement.

The nightly series is expected to go into re-runs upon Noah's exit, but it is expected to return on Jan. 17.

No replacement for Noah has been announced yet.

"Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we're grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years," Chris McCarthy -- president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios -- said in a statement.

The show also features Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulce Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper.