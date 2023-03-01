A new art installation at Rockefeller Center in New York City stands as a warning about the harmful effects of disposable plastics.

Paula Crown's two-part art installation "Solo Together" will be on public display starting this Thursday and will remain on exhibit through May 21st.

The display features Crown's bronze sculpture titled "Resilience," which mimics a plastic cup often used and tossed at parties. According to the center, it "alludes to the devastating environmental impact of single-use plastics." It will be on display in the Channel Gardens.

The second part of the exhibit is a floor installation that is a scattering of replica red party cups across the floor in the Rink Level Gallery. This piece has been on display around the world. It demonstrates the aftermath of a gathering, making an object that is otherwise forgotten about the central focus.

When Crown put "Solo Together" on display at the Elmhurst Art Museum in Elmhurst, Ill., in 2017, she said it "occupied a zombie space, an immortalized intersection of souls, and point to the intersection of individuality and uniformity."

"I do think it's important to talk about the risks single-use plastics pose to our environment," Crown said in her 2018 short Solo Together. "These things are right here in front of us."