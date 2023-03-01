Netflix has announced the upcoming film Chupa, starting Christian Slater and Evan Whitten.

"While visiting his family in Mexico, teenager Alex gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa's shed. In order to save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins must embark on the adventure of a lifetime," reads a press release from Netflix Wednesday.

In the film, Alex names the young chupacabra "Chupa" and learns about the creature's past history. Alex also learns that Chupa is being hunted by a scientist Richard Quinn, portrayed by Christian Slater, who wants to exploit the creature's power.

"To protect Chupa from impending danger, Alex sets off on the adventure of a lifetime, one that will push the bonds of his newfound family to the brink, and remind him that life's burdens are lighter when you don't have to carry them alone," the press release continues.

The film is directed by Jonas Cuaron, best known for directing the 2013 film Gravity, staring Sandra Bullock.

Chupa is set to release on Netflix on April 7.