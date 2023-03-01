Comedy legend Adam Sandler will be honored with the first King of Comedy award at this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

"Recognized for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian and musician over the past 30 years, Sandler will accept his Silver Blimp from a giant, opulent throne on the KCA stage, before getting decimated in Nickelodeon's iconic Slime," reads a press release from Nickelodeon.

Sandler has won 10 Kids' Choice Awards orange blimps over the years for his comedic performances and voice acting.

"I've had so many great times at this fantastic awards extravaganza and I'll always be excited to hang with da kiddies!! Love to all," said Sandler.

Sandler is known for his comedic roles but received praise as a dramatic actor for his roles in Punch Drunk Love and Uncut Gems.

In 2020, Sandler won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead for his performance in Uncut Gems. Sandler's films have grossed over $3 billion cumulatively worldwide.

This year's awards will be hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio and will air on March 4 at 7 p.m. EST.