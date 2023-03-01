Netflix has released the first clip from season two of Shadow and Bone.

The show, which is based on Leigh Bardugo's young adult book series, premiered in April, 2021, and was the second-most-watched show during its opening weekend, coming in second to Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The series is set in the fictional kingdom of Ravka, which is divided by a cosmic realm full of monsters known as "The Fold."

To protect citizens against the darkness of The Fold, the kingdom enlists magic users known as "Grisha."

In the clip from Netflix, Alina Starkov, portrayed by Jessica Mei Li, discusses a plan to "tear down The Fold," with Nikolai Lantsov, portrayed by Patrick Gibson.

The series was created by Eric Heisserer, who wrote the Oscar-nominated script for the 2016 science fiction film Arrival.