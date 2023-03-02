Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Adrian VI in 1459

-- Statesman DeWitt Clinton, chief sponsor of the Erie Canal project, in 1769

-- Sam Houston, first president of the Republic of Texas, in 1793

-- Pope Leo XIII in 1810

-- Journalist/politician/reformer Carl Schurz in 1829

-- Pope Pius XII in 1876

-- Publisher Max Schuster in 1897

-- Baseball player/World War II-era spy Moe Berg in 1902

-- Children's author "Dr. Seuss," Theodor Geisel, in 1904

-- Entertainer Desi Arnaz in 1917

-- Actor Jennifer Jones in 1919

-- Actor John Cullum in 1930 (age 93)

-- Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1931

-- Writer Tom Wolfe in 1931

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Denny Crum in 1937 (age 86)

-- Author John Irving in 1942 (age 81)

-- Musician Lou Reed in 1942

-- Musician Rory Gallagher in 1948

-- Singer Karen Carpenter in 1950

-- Comedian Laraine Newman in 1952 (age 71)

-- Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi in 1962 (age 61)

-- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Daniel Craig in 1968 (age 55)

-- Rapper Method Man, born Clifford Smith, in 1971 (age 52)

-- Musician Chris Martin in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Rebel Wilson in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Bryce Dallas Howard in 1981 (age 42)

-- NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Nathalie Emmanuel in 1989 (age 34)

-- Country musician Luke Combs in 1990 (age 33)