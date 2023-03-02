Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Pope Adrian VI in 1459-- Statesman DeWitt Clinton, chief sponsor of the Erie Canal project, in 1769-- Sam Houston, first president of the Republic of Texas, in 1793-- Pope Leo XIII in 1810-- Journalist\/politician\/reformer Carl Schurz in 1829-- Pope Pius XII in 1876-- Publisher Max Schuster in 1897-- Baseball player\/World War II-era spy Moe Berg in 1902-- Children's author "Dr. Seuss," Theodor Geisel, in 1904-- Entertainer Desi Arnaz in 1917-- Actor Jennifer Jones in 1919-- Actor John Cullum in 1930 (age 93)-- Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1931-- Writer Tom Wolfe in 1931-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Denny Crum in 1937 (age 86)-- Author John Irving in 1942 (age 81)-- Musician Lou Reed in 1942-- Musician Rory Gallagher in 1948-- Singer Karen Carpenter in 1950-- Comedian Laraine Newman in 1952 (age 71)-- Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi in 1962 (age 61)-- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in 1963 (age 60)-- Actor Daniel Craig in 1968 (age 55)-- Rapper Method Man, born Clifford Smith, in 1971 (age 52)-- Musician Chris Martin in 1977 (age 46)-- Actor Rebel Wilson in 1980 (age 43)-- Actor Bryce Dallas Howard in 1981 (age 42)-- NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 1982 (age 41)-- Actor Nathalie Emmanuel in 1989 (age 34)-- Country musician Luke Combs in 1990 (age 33)