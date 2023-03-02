The Good Place and Veronica Mars alum Kristen Bell is set to star in a new as-yet-untitled comedy series.

The streaming service said the show is about "the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi."

Bell will play one of the two leads, but Netflix didn't say which one or who would play the other role.

The series was created by The New Normal scribe Erin Foster and is being executive produced by Modern Family and Just Shoot Me creator Steven Levitan.

"And you thought I was an influencer! (Like and subscribe,)" Foster joked in an Instagram post Wednesday that featured a screenshot of a media report about the project.

American Pie actress Tara Reid commented, "I'm so proud of you," alongside heart and kiss emojis.

Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet remarked, "Cool."