Patty Guggenheim says Raven, the character she plays in Season 2 of Twisted Metal, has a talent for getting other people to do the thankless or dangerous tasks she doesn't want to.

Airing Thursdays on Peacock, the video-game adaptation follows a group of post-apocalyptic survivors as they compete in a massive deadly demolition derby for the grand prize of their "heart's desire."

Among the contestants are representatives of Raven's relatively civilized, walled-in world versus the ruthless savages who prowl outside the gates, including the rebel leader Dollface (Tiana Okoye) and her minions.

"She doesn't want to do any of the real dirty work. She wants other people to do it for her, which is a little bit of a fantasy," Guggenheim told UPI about Raven in a recent Zoom interview.

"Like, 'Go get my dry cleaning,' 'Go pick out my office,' blah, blah, blah. She has somebody doing everything for her and she is the puppet master."

Season 2 sees Raven taken out of her comfort zone, however, the actress said.

"It kind of throws her, but she still maintains that leadership quality," she added.

"She's kind of harsh. She's a more brutal leader than I would say Dollface is, but she's a wounded little bird. She's got a broken wing. She's just a full narcissist, but one that I love so much. She's very, very dear to my heart. She's very powerful in her own way."

Okoye said she is also excited to play a different kind of feisty heroine, one who robs from the rich and gives to the poor instead of increasing her own wealth and comfort.

"She's strong. She's caring. She is a killer. That girl is a KILLER. She's resourceful," Okoye emphasized.

"She gets what she wants and she knows exactly how to do it. She's an incredible fighter and a really great organizer, if I will say so myself. She's not the cleanest girl I know, but I can relate a little bit, but she's fierce and she's an energy. She's a vibe. I love her. I love my girl Dollface."

Dollface is the long-lost sister of John (Anthony Mackie), an amnesiac whom Raven has offered a life inside the city in exchange for his allegiance.

In Season 2, Dollface teams up with Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), initially unaware that she is John's ex-girlfriend.

"Quiet came in right when she left John and we welcomed her with open arms because she served the mission," Okoye said.

"She embodied the mission of wanting the walls down and the resources out, so that everyone had access to them and we could all survive. So, my relationship with Quiet is really, really strong. She's my No. 1 fighter. She's my confidante. She's my right-hand girl."

Dollface's connection to John is more complicated because she remembers him fondly, while he still can't conjure up images or feelings about his past.

"There's definitely history there," Okoye said. "There's a lot of memories there. There's a lot of annoyances there and frustration over him not being able to remember or recall all of these moments that I've replayed in my head so many different times and I think that's frustrating, but we are still connected by blood."

Saylor Bell Curda plays Mayhem, another wild outsider who lives up to her name.

"She is chaotic. She is mayhem. She is all over the place. She doesn't feel any responsibility to be any type of way. She just wants someone to accept her for the way that she is, which is really crazy," Curda said.

"She's just kind of a lost kid and soul and she's never known anything other than the apocalypse and being in a world that is already broken and already damaged and already treating her as horribly as it has," she added. "She has a beautiful, beautiful journey of growth throughout the entire show."

Raven sees John as a means to an end, Guggenheim said.

"She's fully OK with using people to get what she wants and, so, she sees John as a way in. He's a killer driver, fantastic at what he does, so, she's like, 'I'm just going to use him to get what I want.' And then, when that doesn't happen and she has to take him down, she also sees this part with Quiet that she's really jealous of," Guggenheim noted.

"They have a relationship and they have this loving way they look at each other," Guggenheim added. "I think she sees that as like, 'OK, well, that's exactly what I'm missing.' So, that fuels even more of that rage towards both of them and then she just is mean about it."

Mayhem feels a deep connection towards Quiet and John because she knows they actually care about her.

"There's something about all three of us being together in certain moments and certain scenes that feel so natural and right. It's like we're all doing something for each other somehow, like healing some random scars none of us knew we had," Curda said.

"That concept of family is so faded from all of their minds and all of their thoughts, but they are slowly but surely gaining what a normal, happy, beautiful life with just a small, little, three-person family can be and I think John and Quiet are the whole reason that Mayhem makes it to where she is."