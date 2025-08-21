AFI Fest announced its opening night film Thursday. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere screens on Oct. 22.

AFI Fest runs from Oct. 22 to 26 in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Springsteen stars Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen. The film follows him from 1981 to 1982 recording the album Nebraska.

The film, based on Warren Zanes' book, also was announced to screen at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 28. The trailer was released in June.

Scott Cooper wrote and directed. Cooper's films Out of the Furnace and Hostiles also played AFI Fest.

The full AFI Fest lineup will be announced Sept. 30.