Hulu released the trailer for Futurama Season 13 on Thursday. The season premieres with all 10 episodes Sept. 15 on Hulu, and airs two episodes weekly Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on FXX.In scenes from the new episodes, Bender the robot takes the Professor's D-Roids, which make him grow. He grows large enough to fight a kaiju monster attacking the city.In other scenes, Fry and Leela have dinner with Amy and Kif, during which Amy makes a surprise confession. Bender also asks Fry and Leela a question that starts an argument.Futurama is set in the 30th century. It premiered on Fox in 1999.After four seasons, it was canceled by Fox but returned as animated movies and a new series for Comedy Central in 2007.After another cancellation in 2013, Futurama returned as a Hulu original series and was renewed for two more seasons. Hulu released photos from Season 13 in July.