Hulu released the trailer for Futurama Season 13 on Thursday. The season premieres with all 10 episodes Sept. 15 on Hulu, and airs two episodes weekly Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on FXX.

ADVERTISEMENT

In scenes from the new episodes, Bender the robot takes the Professor's D-Roids, which make him grow. He grows large enough to fight a kaiju monster attacking the city.

In other scenes, Fry and Leela have dinner with Amy and Kif, during which Amy makes a surprise confession. Bender also asks Fry and Leela a question that starts an argument.

Futurama is set in the 30th century. It premiered on Fox in 1999.

After four seasons, it was canceled by Fox but returned as animated movies and a new series for Comedy Central in 2007.

After another cancellation in 2013, Futurama returned as a Hulu original series and was renewed for two more seasons. Hulu released photos from Season 13 in July.